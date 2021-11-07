Advertisement

Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Libraries hosted a Culture Fest, where they showcased and celebrated several different cultures with the community.

The Culture Fest is an annual celebration that the library hosts to inform the community about the different countries and cultures with information tables, displays, and performances from around the world which feature places like Mexico, Peru, Germany, Russia, and many more.

It celebrates the diversity of residents in western Colorado, but it sheds light on the different communities here.

“We have an adult learning center that offers literacy courses, you know, English as a second language and different classes and tutors that will help with language learning. This is a way to sort of raise visibility of those programs at the library and really show the diversity of folks who live in our communities, who use the library,” Bob Kretschman, communications manager.

We are told the culture fest has been celebrated at the Mesa County Libraries for ten years now, and the festival is growing in popularity every year.

