Sports Highlights - Saturday, November 6th
Highlights and scores from CMU Football, the CHSAA Football and Volleyball Playoffs, plus a last-second win for the Nuggets
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:50 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Results from a stacked day in Western Slope sports:
RMAC Football
Black Hills St 9, Colorado Mesa 52
CHSAA Football Playoffs
Alamosa 14, Delta 45 (Quarterfinals: vs #5 Moffat County)
Wiggins 25, North Fork 38 (Quarterfinals: vs #1 Limon)
Holyoke 35, Meeker 42 (Quarterfinals: vs #3 Buena Vista)
CHSAA Volleyball Regionals
Longmont 1, Palisade 3
Falcon 1, Palisade 3 (Bulldogs advance to state tournament)
Mullen 0, Montrose 3
Mead 3, Montrose 0
Fruita Monument 1, Valor Christian 3
NBA Basketball
Houston 94, Nuggets 95
