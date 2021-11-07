Advertisement

Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Grand Junction

The parade was sponsored by Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the R.E. Huyser chapter of the Air Force Association
Various organizations participated in the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Grand Junction on Nov. 6, 2021.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:13 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Veterans Day will be coming up on Thursday, but observations got started in Grand Junction on Saturday afternoon.

A parade downtown brought floats and residents along Main St. to honor America’s veterans starting at 2 p.m. The parade was sponsored by Veterans Committee of the Western Slope and the R.E. Huyser chapter of the Air Force Association.

