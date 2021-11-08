Advertisement

Central High School creates survey for new mascot

Central High School in Grand Junction is changing its logo and mascot, and they want local residents help to decide what to change it to
By Taylor Burke
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Central High School in Grand Junction is changing its logo and mascot, and they want local residents help to decide what to change it to. This is in accordance with Colorado Senate Bill 116 which prohibits any school to have a Native American mascot.

Central will remain as the Warriors but, their logo and mascot will have to switch to something new in 2022.

The school is narrowing down options with student and staff input and would like to hear from the community as well by taking a survey.

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/404a96e6ef6142d6bb6324d56f083412

