Colorado Mesa University recognized Community Hospital for $1 million donation

CMU
CMU((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today Colorado Mesa University, CMU, recognized Community Hospital for providing them with a significant contribution.

The celebration began with music, followed by the plaque unveiling at the soccer and lacrosse field, renamed the Community Hospital Unity Field to honor Community Hospital’s donation of 1 million dollars that will benefit several medical programs at CMU.

“To go to our physician’s assistants, physical therapy, and occupational therapy programs. We built a new building, and they contributed to that building,” said Robin Brown, CMU Foundations CEO.

CMU physician’s assistant students told us they are grateful for the donation like Narissa Kourinos.

“We are so excited for that because space is definitely limited, and resources are limited in our current building just to be able to fully emphasize what we need for learning, so we are excited to have a bigger space, a newer space,” said Kourinos.

The building will benefit the pa, physical therapy, and occupational therapy programs, which we are told are vastly growing.

Health care is the number one employer in Mesa County.

“And so it’s a huge focus for Colorado Mesa University to help put out the workforce that we need to support the healthcare industry,” said Brown.

We are told this building is an investment that will benefit the community greatly as medical staff shortages are prominent, so the goal is to put more people into those fields.

