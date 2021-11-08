Advertisement

Grand Junction Police Department invites residents to join them for Coffee with a Cop

Join the GJPD on Tuesday for a cup of coffee!
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department is inviting residents to join their local police officers for a cup of joe at their Coffee with a Cop event. This event is an opportunity for the community and law enforcement to connect with one another, share compliments and concerns, and build relationships.

Coffee with a Cop will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 8-10 a.m. at the Starbucks located at 1350 North Ave.

