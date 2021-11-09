Advertisement

Early morning fire on Chuluota Ave.

Fire on Chuluota Avenue
Fire on Chuluota Avenue(Dave Jones)
By Erin Crooks
Nov. 9, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Grand Junction Fire crews responded to a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. at a property on the 500 block of Chuluota Avenue in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The home was left with extensive damage from smoke and the flames.

Red Cross is assisting. According to our crew that was at the scene, the fire re-ignited around 4 a.m. Crews were able to eventually put it out.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

