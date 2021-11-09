Montrose County hosts flu drive through and Covid clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County is hosting its drive through flu shot clinic. This is the eighth year for it, with the help of Montrose Regional Hospital, River Valley Family Health Center, as well as the Basin Clinic.

Last year they distributed about 1,500 flu shots. They hope to provide 2,000 this year. The shots are free but they are first come first serve with senior citizens given first priority. This is the first year in which they will offer a high dose shot for those who are 65 and older.

They will also be hosting a mass Covid-19 vaccination clinic Friday and Saturday, following the increased demand for boosters. They will offer booster doses and first dosses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. They will be open from 9am to 4pm each day and appointments are required.

