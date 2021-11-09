State of Colorado reinstates staffing shortage fusion center program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On September 29th the state of Colorado re-activated the Staffing Shortage Fusion Center program to assist facilities due to Covid outbreaks.

Through the State’s staffing fusion center program, four members of the Colorado National Guard were sent to a facility in Grand Junction called Retreat at Harbor Cove. We are told this facility is experiencing a staffing shortage in relation to a recent Covid outbreak.

The staffing fusion center is intended to aid in a temporary staffing shortage directly related to COVID-19 when patient care may be impacted. The Director of Emergency Management for the State of Colorado Mike Willis says it can be the national guard, contracted supplemental medical staff, or volunteers.

“The fusion center receives requests, prioritizes them, and then sorts through the different resources that may be available and determines which one is the best to fill the need,” said Willis.

The Retreat at Harbor Cove, which is an assisted senior care facility in Grand Junction contacted the state about this program due to their Covid outbreak.

“We deploy them into the facilities so they can have their clinical staff work more directly with the residents, and the national guard picks up the other tasks,” said Willis. “Many of them are qualified to provide basic assistance, not necessarily medical care. But assistance to residents that need non clinical help.”

According to the Mesa County Public Health website, as of November 1st the facility had 25 positive cases. The health department tells us outbreaks are most common in certain facilities.

“The types of facilities that we typically see outbreaks are these congregate living facilities & institutional settings,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Amanda Mayle.

When an outbreak is identified at a facility, Mesa County Public Health assesses the facility’s current practices and provides them with assistance and support regarding infection prevention, personal protective equipment, testing strategies, and staffing recommendations.

Mesa County Public Health says this is not the only facility experiencing an outbreak in the county, it’s just the only one involved in this program.

“Our current outbreaks as of this week, we have 35 active outbreaks,” said Mayle. “Ten of those are occurring in congregate settings and 25 of them in institutional settings, schools, jails, things of that nature.”

The last time the State of Colorado ran their staffing fusion center program was in November 2020 through the end of March 2021. But about a month ago, due to the prevalence of the Delta variant and the numbers throughout the state, they decided to reactivate the program.

