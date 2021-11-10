Colorado Department of Transportation urges motorist to move over from first responders

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urges motorists to move over from law enforcement on the road’s shoulders.

Governor Polis has declared the week of November 8-14 first responder safety week.

CDOT states that drivers need to slow down and move away from first responders attending to an incident on the side of the road.

In the state of Colorado, CDOT mentions that there is a law called the Move Over law.

“So the Move Over law states that you have to slow down by twenty five miles per hour if you are on the highway. So if you can’t move over, slow down significantly. Even if you do move over a lane, you should probably slow down a little bit to keep everybody safe. If you are on a secondary road, you need to slow down to twenty five miles per hour,” said Sam Cole, Colorado Department of Transportation Communications Manager.

Drivers should be aware that they can be charged with hefty fines if they do not abide by the move-over law.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.