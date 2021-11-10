Advertisement

Mesa County Public Health urges additional precautions for holiday gatherings

Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.
Mesa County Public Health is located inside the Health and Human Services building.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:32 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Public Health is asking residents to take extra precautions as the holidays are approaching as hospital capacity continues to be a concern.

The county has seen a recent substantial increase in Covid-19 cases. This is in addition to the high transmission rate the county has experienced over the past month. Recently, it has jumped from 7.5% to 8.7%. The health department says we never want to see anything over 5%.

While they recognize family is good for our mental health, officials say we need to be aware of our physical health more than ever. We need to remember we are not out of the woods. Covid cases remain high, hospitals are full, and now we are throwing the flu into the mix.

Local hospitals are full or close to it due to both Covid as well as non-Covid-19 emergencies and other routine visits. The ICU capacity is anywhere between high 90′s and 100% and with the flu season approaching it is likely to strain ICU resources further.

So far this month Mesa County has had 13 Covid deaths. Mesa County Public Health continues to stress that vaccines remain the most effective way to control the spread and prevent hospitalizations.

