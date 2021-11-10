Advertisement

Ordinary Fellow Winery Grand Opening

Barrels of wine inside Ordinary Fellow Winery
Barrels of wine inside Ordinary Fellow Winery(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new winery coming to Palisade will be opening this Saturday. The winery is called Ordinary Fellow.

The winery has been open since October but has been a soft opening.

The building, purchased by Ben Parson, has some history surrounding it.

The warehouse was originally a peach packing plant. In 1977, the building burned down and got rebuilt in the 1980s. Since then, the building sat abandoned until Parson purchased it.

With Parson owing the new winery, he grows his grapes outside the town of Palisade.

“So a lot of our wines that you see on the menu are wines where the grapes are grown in Washington and in Colroado but everything in here to the winery is fermented, barreled and bottled on site,” said Amelia Perea, Hospitality Director.

The location of the Ordinary Fellow Winery is at 202 Peach Ave.

