Rare black-footed ferret found in Pueblo West

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a call from a Pueblo West homeowner stating that he found a ferret in his garage.

By the time CPW officers arrived, the homeowner had coaxed the ferret into a box. CPW Officers Cassidy English and Travis Sauder contacted the CPW terrestrial biologists to confirm the mammal was actually an endangered and extremely rare black-footed ferret.

It was confirmed the ferret had a passive integrated transponder microchip, or PIT tag, inserted between its shoulder blades, which made him easily identifiable. The ferret was one of nine others who, two weeks ago, had been released onto a 1,600-acre prairie dog colony south of U.S. Highway 50 on Walker Ranch.

“We don’t know exactly why this black-footed ferret left the colony,” said Ed Schmal, CPW conservation biologist. “We put them into prairie dog burrows but they may not stay. Sometimes they scramble around the colony to find the right home. This one might have gotten pushed out by other ferrets and it went looking for a new home. We really don’t know.”

The ferret was determined to be healthy and was given the okay to be re-released back into the prairie dog colony. Later Monday night, English and Sauder took the box and hiked deep into the prairie dog colony and released the ferret back into the ranch.

