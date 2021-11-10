Advertisement

U.S. military offered free state park entry on Veteran’s Day

As a thank you to U.S. military members, CPW is offering free state park entry to those who show proof of their military service.
Pictured: Flags from Cheyenne Mountain State Park
Pictured: Flags from Cheyenne Mountain State Park(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is saying thank you to U.S. military members by offering veterans, active-duty military, and the National Guard free admission to all Colorado state parks on Veteran’s Day.

To gain entrance for free on Thursday, U.S. military members can show proof of military service.

It is important to note, all other park fees remain in effect on Thursday, Nov. 11, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

To view all military benefits, please visit cpw.state.co.us/MilitaryBenefits. For more information about the Colorado state parks, please visit cpw.state.co.us.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Montrose Walmart SuperCenter temporarily closed
Body found in Grand Junction canal identified
Plateau Valley Fire Protection District responds to residential fire
Fire crews respond to trailer explosion on the Grand Mesa
Olathe elementary
Olathe mom pulls son out of school over bullying claims
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation completed into claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school

Latest News

Black-footed ferret, rarest mammal in North America, found in homeowner's garage in Pueblo West
Rare black-footed ferret found in Pueblo West
Fraud Friday 11/05/2021
Midday Live
Fraud Friday: Utility Scams
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund alleges improper termination of Mesa Co. Elections Office employee