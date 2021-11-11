Food banks facing challenges

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Food Bank of the Rockies in Palisade faces the harsh reality of trying to keep up with the demands.

Gabriela Garayar, the development manager of the western slope, tells me they’ve been experiencing this since the wake of the pandemic.

“We have not seen the amount of need that is right now since the recession essentially just in how many people are needing support, so just the overall demand is more than we ever experienced in a very long time,” said Garavar.

An issue that many food banks are facing has to do with supply. We are told it’s made it difficult to get access to donations at a national level because of this, and the food bank has changed its approach.

“So we really had to get creative and look into purchase more locally and source foods more locally and also just understanding that it is going to take a very long time for many folks around the western slope to recover where they were pre-pandemic,” said Garavar.

Also, we are told the increase in prices of several staple foods contributes to the lack of foods which began in the fall of 2020.

“The average cost of Colorado sourced beans, for instance, is up 20 percent cooking oil is up a whopping 57 percent, and canned fruit is up 30 percent on average. We’ve noticed that can veggies are on average around the same,” said Garavar.

They are working with their vendors, manufacturers, and donators to make sure they are sourcing enough to meet the needs for the upcoming holiday season.

