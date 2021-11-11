Governor Polis signs executive order ensuring all Coloradans now eligible for COVID-19 booster

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order ensuring the ability of every Coloradan to receive their COVID-19 booster.

Originally only select individuals could receive their booster dose, due to the governor’s executive order it now declares Colo. as a high risk for exposure and transmission of COVID-19. The order then declares every Coloradan 18 years or older and six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months past their Johnson & Johnson vaccine, eligible for their COVID-19 booster.

“The health and safety of Coloradans has been my top priority throughout this global pandemic. We want to ensure that Coloradans have every tool they need to protect themselves from this deadly virus and to help reduce the stress on our hospitals and health care workers. Every Coloradans is now eligible to get the booster so they can protect themselves and their families,” said Gov. Polis. “I was relieved to get the booster two weeks ago, and strongly encourage you to get it too.”

