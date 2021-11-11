A third-party candidate joins race for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A third-party candidate has thrown his hat in the race for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

Robert Ballard is the Mesa County, libertarian party treasurer. In next year’s election, he will be running as a libertarian candidate for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, potentially facing off against current county clerk Tina Peters.

Ballard says he is not interested in red versus blue politics but believes it’s time a third party oversees the election process. Ballard tells us he wants to bring back faith in the election system in Mesa County.

“I don’t want this. I don’t want my campaign to be anti-Tina Peters. I don’t want my campaign to be about controversy. I want my campaign to be about election integrity about election transparency about voter education, and ensuring that our county offices are operated in a nonpartisan sort of way,” said Ballard.

Ballard says his vision encompasses a county clerk office run with stability and transparency that serves the people of Mesa County.

