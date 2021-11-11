Tope Steam Elementary School celebrates 80th birthday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Tope Steam Elementary School celebrated its 80th birthday on Wednesday.

The celebrations started with kids learning about the school’s history and looking through an older time capsule.

Towards the afternoon hours during lunchtime, the kids had cupcakes and sang happy birthday.

When the students learned about the history and the time capsule, they worked to get a newly updated time capsule for a future birthday.

The school celebrates its birthday around every 25 years. The last birthday they celebrated was at 75 years which Tope became a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) school.

The reasoning behind the 80 year birthday is that the school has been a STEAM school for at least five years.

With Tope becoming a STEAM school, they do STEAM night, which is a yearly event. It is a one-day event that happens during the Spring season with many different activities.

“We bring in robots. We bring in all sorts of community resources. CMU has brought in teams; they were the ones that brought robots, the kids got to build. We’ve done catapults, art, and all sorts of things that we’ve opened up to the community,” said Jeni Ellyson, a second-grade teacher at Tope Steam Elementary School.

The next birthday that Tope Steam Elementary School will celebrate is their 100th birthday.

