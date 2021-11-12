Advertisement

CMU celebrates Veterans Day on campus

The Veterans Memorial at Colorado Mesa University
The Veterans Memorial at Colorado Mesa University(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) held their Veterans Day on campus by the Veteran Memorial.

The Veteran Memorial on campus got built-in in 2015 and became a big part of the CMU family.

The day started by meeting student veterans at the memorial, where afterward, the student veterans went to enjoy a meal together.

Student Veterans were able to share their stories and challenges, and benefits of being a veteran.

One woman, a student veteran with 13 years in the Air Force, talked about the difficulties of being discharged and what life is like afterward.

“So while you are in the military, doesn’t matter what branch your in, theres that sense of family. That sense of camaraderie. And when you get out, its gone. Instantaneously. As soon as you leave that base, its done,” said Sophia Hayner, a student, and veteran at CMU.

She mentioned that veteran suicide is a real thing and that she is happy to be the president of the Student Veterans Association (SVA) to help those out who need the help.

If you are a student veteran at CMU, you can visit the Veteran Services office in Houston Hall, Room 121. In addition, you can learn more about CMU Veteran Services by visiting their website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Montrose Walmart SuperCenter temporarily closed
District 51
Minor changes to District 51 COVID protocol
Olathe elementary
Olathe mom pulls son out of school over bullying claims
Mesa County Sheriff's Office releases recent photo of Ryan Blake, the person who was found...
Sheriff’s office releases photo of individual found in canal
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund alleges improper termination of Mesa Co. Elections Office employee

Latest News

Fruita Middle School staff member with veteran John Hernandez
Fruita Middle School holds Veterans assembly
Veterans and the public at Western Slope Vietnam Memorial Site in Fruita
Fruita Veterans Ceremony
Adoption Month honors Adoptive and Foster Parents
Adoption Month honors Adoptive and Foster Parents
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Governor Polis signs executive order ensuring all Coloradans now eligible for COVID-19 booster