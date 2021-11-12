CMU celebrates Veterans Day on campus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) held their Veterans Day on campus by the Veteran Memorial.

The Veteran Memorial on campus got built-in in 2015 and became a big part of the CMU family.

The day started by meeting student veterans at the memorial, where afterward, the student veterans went to enjoy a meal together.

Student Veterans were able to share their stories and challenges, and benefits of being a veteran.

One woman, a student veteran with 13 years in the Air Force, talked about the difficulties of being discharged and what life is like afterward.

“So while you are in the military, doesn’t matter what branch your in, theres that sense of family. That sense of camaraderie. And when you get out, its gone. Instantaneously. As soon as you leave that base, its done,” said Sophia Hayner, a student, and veteran at CMU.

She mentioned that veteran suicide is a real thing and that she is happy to be the president of the Student Veterans Association (SVA) to help those out who need the help.

If you are a student veteran at CMU, you can visit the Veteran Services office in Houston Hall, Room 121. In addition, you can learn more about CMU Veteran Services by visiting their website.

