Advertisement

Fruita Veterans Ceremony

Veterans and the public at Western Slope Vietnam Memorial Site in Fruita
Veterans and the public at Western Slope Vietnam Memorial Site in Fruita(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, Veterans Day, the town of Fruita held its own Veterans ceremony at the Western Slope Vietnam Memorial Site.

They had performances by the Long Family and Rocky Mountain Scots during the ceremony, posting the colors, national anthem, pledge of allegiance, and more.

The entire event honors those veterans who have served and given their lives for the country that we call free.

A veteran read off the names of those who passed away in the line of duty.

One veteran mentioned, “Everything that we have in this country, all teh freedoms, all the things that we have came this way because of veterans in the past, supportive of us, fought for us and everything else,” said John Green, a Vietnam Veteran.

Green served his country in Vietnam from years 1967-1969.

Green continued by mentioning that if it wasn’t for WWII, we could be speaking Japanese or German, and our country would be different.

The event ended with a wreath-laying, the singing of Amazing Grace and Rifle Volly Taps, and Memorial Bell Dove Release Benediction.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart
Montrose Walmart SuperCenter temporarily closed
District 51
Minor changes to District 51 COVID protocol
Olathe elementary
Olathe mom pulls son out of school over bullying claims
Mesa County Sheriff's Office releases recent photo of Ryan Blake, the person who was found...
Sheriff’s office releases photo of individual found in canal
The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's office in Grand Junction, Colo.
Tina Peters Legal Defense Fund alleges improper termination of Mesa Co. Elections Office employee

Latest News

Fruita Middle School staff member with veteran John Hernandez
Fruita Middle School holds Veterans assembly
The Veterans Memorial at Colorado Mesa University
CMU celebrates Veterans Day on campus
Adoption Month honors Adoptive and Foster Parents
Adoption Month honors Adoptive and Foster Parents
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021, file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Governor Polis signs executive order ensuring all Coloradans now eligible for COVID-19 booster