Fruita Veterans Ceremony

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, Veterans Day, the town of Fruita held its own Veterans ceremony at the Western Slope Vietnam Memorial Site.

They had performances by the Long Family and Rocky Mountain Scots during the ceremony, posting the colors, national anthem, pledge of allegiance, and more.

The entire event honors those veterans who have served and given their lives for the country that we call free.

A veteran read off the names of those who passed away in the line of duty.

One veteran mentioned, “Everything that we have in this country, all teh freedoms, all the things that we have came this way because of veterans in the past, supportive of us, fought for us and everything else,” said John Green, a Vietnam Veteran.

Green served his country in Vietnam from years 1967-1969.

Green continued by mentioning that if it wasn’t for WWII, we could be speaking Japanese or German, and our country would be different.

The event ended with a wreath-laying, the singing of Amazing Grace and Rifle Volly Taps, and Memorial Bell Dove Release Benediction.

