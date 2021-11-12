Mesa County honors Veteran’s Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Veteran’s Day, we honor and thank those who served. There are over 11,000 veterans living in Mesa County, and the Grand Valley is committed to providing high quality services to our local Veterans through the program, Mesa County Veteran Services. The Mesa County Veteran Services Office is located inside the Mesa County Workforce Center where veterans & their families can come for free assistance.

Mesa County Veteran Services is a program for veterans & their families that provides them with help & guidance figuring out the system and services provided. Some examples include disability claims, appeals, pensions, survivor benefits, and dependent assistance.

The person who facilitates this is the Veteran Service Officer, Anthony Lee, who is also a veteran. He took the position as a way to give back. As he previously struggled to figure out the system when he got out of the service.

“I can’t imagine having a more rewarding career because it really can be life changing for some people,” said Lee. “Some can come in on the verge of losing their house. Maybe they lost their car but can’t work because of their service connected disabilities. And it’s just a matter of looking at it with a different set of eyes to get it set & change their life.”

The VSO can also refer veterans and their families to job services, career development or help navigate grants to help with employment such as job training, education, and equipment needed.

“Without the help of folks like Anthony Lee & Mesa County Veterans Services, its an extremely difficult system to navigate & Tony’s been fantastic,” said 21 year retired U.S. Coast Guard Christopher McGillivary. “He was able to identify issues & conditions that I’ve had medically struggling with for years & didn’t know was service related.”

“There’s benefits out there that I didn’t know about & if I wouldn’t of reached out & asked for help I wouldn’t be where I am today,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Jessica Billings. “So always ask. As a veteran look out there & see what’s available to you.”

We spoke to some veterans about what Veteran’s Day means to them:

”Veterans day has always been a big thing in our family,” said Billings. “I was the first female in our family to join but everyone else in our family has been in the military, mainly the Navy. So every Veterans Day we did a big BBQ at my Grandpas house & honor everyone that’s been in the military.”

“Often times I find myself thinking & reflecting on the colleagues that I lost while I was in combat,” said 21 year retired U.S. Army Officer Richard Salgueiro. “One in particular, he was in the same town I was in, he had two small girls same ages as mine, & we were in Iraq in the same unit, we had a mission together. So to me what I often find myself thinking about is, I think about him a lot.”

U.S. Army veteran Richard Salgueiro mentions we shouldn’t forget about military families too.

“Very frequently we don’t think about families & how families have to pay the ultimate price as well,” said Salgueiro. “They have a huge sacrifice that they have to make.”

The Mesa County Veteran Services Office is located at 512 29 1/2 Road in Grand Junction inside the Mesa County Workforce Center.

To contact the Mesa County Veteran Services Office for assistance or to get in touch with VSO Anthony Lee, visit https://mcwfc.us/services/veteran-services/ or call (970) 248-2733 or email Anthony.Lee@mesacounty.us

