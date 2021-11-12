Advertisement

Residential trailer home on fire early this morning

The fire displaced a family. Two of their dogs are still missing.
Early Friday morning a trailer home caught on fire in Clifton.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early Friday morning reports came in about a residential trailer home on fire on Lark Drive near Thrush Drive in Clifton.

The fire started around 6:30 this morning. A neighbor noticed the situation and knocked on the door to alert the family of the fire. The family was able to safely evacuate from the building. Everyone was accounted for, except for two of the family’s dogs which are still missing.

The fire started in the home and spread to a shed in the back of the residence. Both buildings are considered a total loss. The fire did not spread to any of the neighboring homes, although neighbors did evacuate as a precaution.

The Clifton Fire Protection District responded to the fire. According to the department, firefighters found a gas line leaking inside the home during the fire, although further investigation is required to confirm if the gas leak caused the fire or was the result of damage to the home.

