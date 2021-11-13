Fruitvale school temporarily changing to limited lunch menu due to staffing shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Due to severe staffing shortages, the District 51 Nutrition Services Department is limiting the menu at Fruitvale beginning Thursday the 11th through Friday the 19th.

Students will still receive a nutritious meal, just not the scheduled hot meal main dish. Due to not having enough staff to prepare a hot meal. Some examples include a sandwich or lunchable with vegetables, fruit, and milk. Additionally at Fruitvale, they have switched to compostable trays due to not having enough staff to clean their traditional lunch trays.

These nutritional services staffing shortages aren’t just happening at Fruitvale. There are five other District 51 schools experiencing this limited lunch menu including Fruita Middle, Thunder Mountain, Rocky Mountain Elementary, Appleton, and Tope Elementary.

”Even though our department has been running short staffed 10, 20, sometimes 30 employees a day we’ve executed the normal menu,” said District 51 Director of Nutrition Services Dan Sharp. “Parents, staff wouldn’t even know most of the time at most schools. It’s just been in the rare last 2 weeks where we have a higher Covid rate, we have other staff out sick, to where there’s been no other way to pull. So that’s where we’ve had to use the limited menu.”

District 51 is in need of eight to ten trained kitchen subs to fill the needs with the current shortages. To apply, visit the District 51 Schools web page and go to the employment tab. The district is also in need of volunteers until they get the paid positions filled.

