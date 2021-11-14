New winery opens in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The once-abandoned peach plant in Palisade is reincarnated into a Winery, The Ordinary Fellow.

Ben Parsons is responsible for this, tells me Amelia Perea, hospitality director.

“Ben Parsons, the winemaker, and owner he has had this vision for a while. He started his career in 2001 here in Palisade making wine, then left and has always wanted to come back, and he saw this beautiful building that was abandoned for so many years and had the idea that it would be great to have a winery,” said Perea.

We are told the reinvention of the plant to the winery wasn’t an easy process, especially during a pandemic.

“In terms of COVID, we did have delays because of materials, construction materials being delayed getting in here to finalize the renovations in here. We also had delays with trying to get furniture here on time. There are still things on ships that we are waiting for. So, it is something everyone is dealing with, but we luckily got as much as we could get in and did our best to make it work. That is all you can do right now,” said Perea.

One issue they did not face was cultivating the grapes, which many wineries did last year due to the smoke.

“We did not because our grapes--both of the locations where our grapes grow did not suffer any climatic issues last year. We were very lucky, unlike what happened here in Palisade,” said Perea.

Even though the grapes aren’t grown in Palisade, all the production, barreling, fermenting, and bottling occur there.

Perea said they intend to grow grapes in Palisade in the near future.

