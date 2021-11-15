Annual Fall leaf collection starting today in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The City of Montrose will begin it’s annual fall leaf collection cleanup beginning today with the service running through Friday, Dec. 10.

Anyone who has a yard full of leaves just has to bag the leaves up, preferably in a clear bag and place them at the curb to have them picked up.

City officials say this is for leaves only. Tree limbs and other yard debris will not be picked up. The bagged leaves will be pickup by routes, Monday through Thursday, with the final city-wide check happening from Dec. 6 through 10.

Montrose City is also selling bags if people need them. Bags are available for $1 at City Hall, at 433 South First Street and at the Public Works Shop at 1221 6450 Road. Contact Public Works at 970-240-1480 to schedule a pickup.

Grand Junction City is also currently collecting leaves. The City is picking up leaves on different days, separated by five different areas. The next leaf pickup in Grand Junction is Wednesday, Dec. 15th.

To learn more about when the leaf pickup will be in your area, visit the city’s website.

