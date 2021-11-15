Advertisement

Annual Fall leaf collection starting today in Montrose

Runs through Friday, Dec. 10
Free leaf cleanup underway in Montrose and Grand Junction.
Free leaf cleanup underway in Montrose and Grand Junction.(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The City of Montrose will begin it’s annual fall leaf collection cleanup beginning today with the service running through Friday, Dec. 10.

Anyone who has a yard full of leaves just has to bag the leaves up, preferably in a clear bag and place them at the curb to have them picked up.

City officials say this is for leaves only. Tree limbs and other yard debris will not be picked up. The bagged leaves will be pickup by routes, Monday through Thursday, with the final city-wide check happening from Dec. 6 through 10.

Montrose City is also selling bags if people need them. Bags are available for $1 at City Hall, at 433 South First Street and at the Public Works Shop at 1221 6450 Road. Contact Public Works at 970-240-1480 to schedule a pickup.

Grand Junction City is also currently collecting leaves. The City is picking up leaves on different days, separated by five different areas. The next leaf pickup in Grand Junction is Wednesday, Dec. 15th.

To learn more about when the leaf pickup will be in your area, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Middle School
West Middle School science video controversy
JRs Carriage
Western Slope resident explains how to respond to livestock crossings on the road
Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't...
Final unofficial Mesa County election results have been released
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Community cleanup
Community gathers for desert cleanup

Latest News

JRs Carriage
Western Slope resident explains how to respond to livestock crossings on the road
Students are shown participating in the challenge, which included four different categories of...
First Lego League Challenge held at Fruita Monument High School
Community cleanup
Community gathers for desert cleanup
Winery
New winery opens in Palisade