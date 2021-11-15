Advertisement

Montrose Police Department to host recruitment event

Police department staff and recruitment team members will be present to speak with those interested in joining the Montrose PD.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose Police Department is hosting an upcoming community open house for anyone who may be interested in a law enforcement career.

“The Montrose Police Department recognizes the high level of community support here locally, and would like to invite everyone out to visit with us during this event,” Montrose Police Commander Matt Smith said.

The open house will be on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Montrose County Event Center, located at 1036 N. 7th St.

Various police department equipment will be on display and officers will be present to answer questions the public may have.

For more information about the MPD, please visit cityofmontrose.org.

