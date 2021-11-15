Advertisement

Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.(Hand-out | The Hershey Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s been said that “there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s,” and that couldn’t be more true this Thanksgiving season.

Reese’s is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

Grab some friends to help with this 9-inch dessert of 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

There are only 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies that are only available online for $44.99 plus tax.

Reese’s says this is a limited-time holiday offer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Middle School
West Middle School science video controversy
JRs Carriage
Western Slope resident explains how to respond to livestock crossings on the road
Election Day 2020 voting numbers were high across the nation yesterday--and Mesa County didn't...
Final unofficial Mesa County election results have been released
Community cleanup
Community gathers for desert cleanup
Limited lunch menu
Fruitvale school temporarily changing to limited lunch menu due to staffing shortage

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
Free leaf collection happening today in Montrose and Grand Junction
Annual Fall leaf collection starting today in Montrose
FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of...
LIVE: Biden to sign public safety order during tribal virtual summit
Steve Bannon expressed optimism as he surrendered in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for...
RAW: Steve Bannon surrenders, calls indictment 'noise'
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection