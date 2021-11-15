Water break at Pitkin Avenue, north lane closed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Around 1 p.m., the City of Grand Junction reported a water break at 437 Pitkin Avenue. Water has been shut off between 3rd St. and 5th St.

City crews are currently working on repairing the break. They expect repair time to be about six hours.

The north lane of Pitkin Avenue is closed while crews repair the line.

