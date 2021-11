November COVID clinics held in Garfield County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Garfield County is hosting COVID vaccine clinics for youth, first, second, and booster doses.

The following clinics will take place the rest of the month of November.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 - Battlement Mesa Clinic West, 201 Sipprelle Dr. 1:30–4 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Moderna, Moderna Booster (No 12+ Pfizer available at this clinic). Must call for appt. (970) 625-1100 ext. 1.

Tuesday, Nov. 16 - CMC Glenwood Spring Valley 3–7 p.m. & CMC Glenwood 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Pfizer, Moderna, Boosters, J&J. Walk-in.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 - Glenwood Public Health 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Pfizer, Moderna, Boosters, J&J. Walk-in.

Wednesday, Nov. 17 - Glenwood Hot Springs *Providing a free one-day pool pass for children getting vaccinated at this clinic. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Pfizer, Moderna, Boosters, J&J. Walk-in or appt.

Thursday, Nov. 18 - Rifle Public Health 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Pfizer, Moderna, Boosters, J&J. Walk-in.

Friday, Nov. 19 - Glenwood Public Health 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Pfizer, Moderna, Boosters, J&J. Walk-in.

Friday, Nov. 19 - Battlement Mesa Clinic West, 201 Sipprelle Dr. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12-1 p.m.) Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Moderna, Moderna Booster (No 12+ Pfizer available at this clinic). Must call for appt. (970) 625-1100 ext. 1.

Monday, Nov. 22 - Carbondale Fire, 301 Meadowood Dr. 12–7 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Pfizer, Moderna, Boosters, J&J. Walk-in.

Tuesday, Nov. 23 - Rifle Public Health 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11, Pfizer, Moderna, Boosters, J&J. Walk-in.



Additional vaccination clinics for students and family members of the Roaring Fork School District can be found here. Pfizer, Pediatric Pfizer 5-11, and Pfizer boosters will be available. Clinics will begin on Monday, Nov. 15 and will run until Friday, Dec. 10, rotating between schools.

For more information, please visit garfield-county.com.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.