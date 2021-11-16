Advertisement

Public invited for input on North Ave enhancement study

By Taylor Burke
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Regional Transportation Planning Office and the City of Grand Junction are looking for community input on an Enhanced Transit Corridor Study on North Avenue.

It deals with the area from 1st Street to the I-70 Business Loop. They want to know what vision residents have for North Avenue and the input will help them decide on projects to make the area more comfortable for people who are biking, walking, and taking transit.

The public is invited to attend an Open House at the Lincoln Park Barn tomorrow.

rtpo.mesacounty.us/north-ave-etc

