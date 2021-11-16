Staffing shortages forces home health to drop clients

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The nursing shortage is causing problems outside of big hospitals and nursing homes. In-home health care facilities are dealing with a serious staffing shortage and many local facilities are turning away clients and struggle to take care for the ones they do have. Recently, some local agencies have been forced to even drop clients that they can not care for leaving seniors and the disabled without help.

“It breaks my heart,” Diana Reed, owner of Must Love Seniors says, “I can’t begin to tell you how many nights I’ve gone to bed crying because I know there’s people out there who aren’t getting the care they deserve. I didn’t start this business to turn people away.” She started her business specifically with the goal of helping people in Western Colorado. As of last year staffing for her company is down 29%. Due to the lack of nurses she was forced to drop 19 of her clients in the last three months.

David Hoover, a double amputee, is one of the people who was dropped by his home care facility. After finding out he would no longer receive care, David called twelve different facilities on the Western Slope and he got the same answer across the board.... that no one can take him on.

Without funding from the government to improve wages, training, recruiting, and retention efforts, the fear is that rural America especially will face a shortage of caregivers for decades as it will be unable to compete with much larger markets. For many seniors and for people who are disabled, home health is vital because the cost of assisted living is too much for some of them.

