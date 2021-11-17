Air tanker reportedly crashes near Estes Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An air tanker fighting the Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park, Colorado has reportedly crashed. The wind fueled fire near Estes Park that started Tuesday morning after high winds may have downed power lines.

KUSA in Denver reports the plane crashed according to its owner CO Fire Aviation.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a crash south of Estes Park. According to KUSA crews from several agencies are searching for the plane. It took off from Northern Colorado Regional Airport Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the fire has burned about 133 acres. Its about 15 percent contained. No structures have been lost.

