Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe

She is 5′2,” 111 lbs. with brown eyes, and red/auburn hair.
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe early Wednesday morning.

Lilly is wearing a red button up flannel shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and an orange backpack. She may also be wearing black glasses.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday walking to Countryside Park in Westminster, Colo. (Pictured below).

If seen call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360.

