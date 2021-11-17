Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe early Wednesday morning.

She is 5′2,” 111 lbs. with brown eyes, and red/auburn hair.

Lilly is wearing a red button up flannel shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and an orange backpack. She may also be wearing black glasses.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday walking to Countryside Park in Westminster, Colo. (Pictured below).

If seen call 911 or the Westminster Police Department at (303) 658-4360.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Lilly Ingalsbe. (Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

