Crews begin work on Stocker Stadium bleachers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work has begun on the western bleachers at Stocker Stadium.

Crews have sectioned off the right lane to utilize it as a landing zone for the removal and installation of the new bleachers. Traffic is down to a single lane headed north beginning by the entrance of Lincoln Park to the traffic light at North Avenue and 12th St.

Construction on Stocker Stadium bleachers has begun (| | Madelynn Fellet)

