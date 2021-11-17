Advertisement

Crews begin work on Stocker Stadium bleachers

Traffic is down to a single lane headed north by the stadium.
Construction on Stocker Stadium bleachers has begun.
Construction on Stocker Stadium bleachers has begun.(| | Madelynn Fellet)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Work has begun on the western bleachers at Stocker Stadium.

Crews have sectioned off the right lane to utilize it as a landing zone for the removal and installation of the new bleachers. Traffic is down to a single lane headed north beginning by the entrance of Lincoln Park to the traffic light at North Avenue and 12th St.

Construction on Stocker Stadium bleachers has begun
Construction on Stocker Stadium bleachers has begun(| | Madelynn Fellet)

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Middle School
West Middle School science video controversy
A vehicle ran a stop sign at Orchard and 28 1/2 Rd
Crash injures two, damages home
Mesa County Public Health vaccine line
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing and case investigation
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school

Latest News

Child COVID vaccinations
November COVID clinics held in Garfield County
A nonprofit organization is helping pet owners facing challenges get access to free medical...
Free pet care clinic for the homeless
The Central High School COVIDCheck Colorado testing site has been relocated to Long Family...
New Covid testing site at Long Family Memorial Park
Fraud Friday 11/12/2021