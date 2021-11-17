Grand Junction North Avenue Open House

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The city of Grand Junction and the Regional Transportation Planning Office had an event earlier on Wednesday.

The event was open to the public and was to showcase future projects to North Avenue.

Many of the posters presented at the event included infrastructure projects for those who use North Avenue for walking, biking, and transit buses.

Some included different bike lanes projects, ways to safely crosswalks, better ways of bus transit, and more.

Many people had the opportunity to talk to those in the field managing the future project and voice their concerns and what they want to see come with the project.

These projects will start sometime next year by CDOT and the city of Grand Junction.

Funding for these projects will depend on the types of funds available. With the recent infrastructure bill passed by President Joe Biden, Dana Brosig, Director of Regional Transportation Planning Office, stated that there is not enough information to use government-funded money.

It will be a massive project for North Avenue when it goes underway, with many constructions and one-lane roads.

“It’s kind of overwhelming and so its been hard to chip away cause it’s such a big problem, especially with utilities and draingage,” said Brosig.

You can still voice your opinions and concerns to those unable to attend the event by visiting this website.

