Keeping up with demand for kids Covid-19 vaccines

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The newly available Covid-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11 has gained massive popularity since it gained authorization.

As of this week, Mesa County Public Health has given approximately 350 doses for this age group, and they have booked about 250 more appointments in the weeks ahead. Ever since the authorization came through and appointments came available for this age group, spots have been filling up within days & the health department is working hard to keep up with demand.

“Already in the two weeks span that we’ve been open for 5-11 year old Covid vaccine we’ve increased our ability to give shots from 150 a day to 200 a day,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch.

Mesa County Public Health says their first vaccine clinic for kids age 5-11 was November 6th and they filled the 150 spots within days. It was so popular they contacted the state to increase their capacity to 200 for their next clinic the following Saturday, which also filled up within days. The health department says they are looking into increasing capacity even more for their December clinics to accommodate the demand.

“So we know we have a demand right now with booking about two weeks out,” said Stefany. “So we’re looking to increase the number of shots we can give per day to meet our community’s needs.”

We talked to local Pediatrician Dr. Patrice Whistler about the response to the vaccine for the younger age group.

“I looked yesterday & over 32,000 children age 5-11 have already gotten vaccines in the state of Colorado,” said Patrice. “So that’s incredibly exciting. So I think that means there is a lot of interest & that’s great. The issue is keeping up with the supply.”

Western Colorado Pediatrics is holding their first kids vaccine clinic tomorrow. and they say spots filled up within a day. They do offer the vaccine at regular check-up appointments as well.

“This is really exciting because as you know more older people have gotten vaccinated, the disease burden has shifted to younger people and there’s quite a few kids getting sick now,” said Pediatrician Dr. Michael Whistler. “In schools when you have so many kids crowded together in a small space, these diseases tend to spread really quickly. And here come the holidays, everybody’s gonna be getting together in a small space again indoors.”

Both the health department and Western Colorado Pediatric Associates encourages parents to check with local pharmacies and to ask their pediatrician or provider about getting the vaccine. This will prevent a wait since some clinics are booked two weeks out with appointments.

Western Colorado Pediatrics is hosting the Colorado Mobile Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic open to the public two days next month at two different locations.

For information on these clinics, visit https://www.pcpgj.com/category/announcements/

Mesa County Public Health now dedicates Saturday appointments to pediatric patients for the Covid-19 vaccine. To schedule an appointment, visit https://scheduling.mesacountyhealth.com/public/covidVaccination/index.php?lang=en

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.