One person is in the hospital, after overnight stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -This morning, a man is in the hospital after being stabbed inside a home last night.

This happen around 10:00 pm at a home at 760 26 1/2 road. The Grand Junction Police Department said some sort of disturbance or altercation lead up to the stabbing, but could elaborate on what that altercation may have been.

When police arrived on scene they found a man in his 30s who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was unknown. But GJPD said the man is expected to live.

The suspect was taken into custody. Investigators say the suspect and the victim are related, but that relationship was not specified.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.