Advertisement

Shamrock Food Service Food Donations

Customers shopping at Shamrock Food Services store that opened in Grand Junction
Customers shopping at Shamrock Food Services store that opened in Grand Junction(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:42 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, a new store opened in Grand Junction called Shamrock Food Services.

The store had its grand opening Tuesday morning and did more than present the brand new store to Grand Junction.

They also presented a check worth $2,000 and teamed up with Community Food Bank for the opening.

The check can provide around 8000 meals to those who are struggling with providing food for themselves.

In addition to the check, Shamrock announced that they will be making a food donation at the store until December 18.

Community Food Bank is an organization that helps distribute a short-term supply of food to those in Mesa County who are in need.

“One of our pillars and a part of our motto is the commitment to the community that we serve. So we are always making sure that we are established as part of the community and food banks, and serving the food insecure is a big part of that,” said Ann Ocana, Chief Marketing Officer for Shamrock Food Company.

All food that gets donated at the store will get delivered to the Community Food Bank. The store is located at 2401 North Ave.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Middle School
West Middle School science video controversy
A vehicle ran a stop sign at Orchard and 28 1/2 Rd
Crash injures two, damages home
Mesa County Public Health vaccine line
Mesa County Public Health Covid-19 contact tracing and case investigation
Officer Mark Rine, a 14-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, filed a resignation...
Tired of overtime, officer announces resignation on police radio
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school

Latest News

Residents waiting in line for their vaccine
Keeping up with demand for kids Covid-19 vaccines
Air tanker reportedly crashes near Estes Park
Air tanker wreckage found near Estes Park; pilot deceased
Some of the posters presented at the North Avenue Open House in Grand Junction at the barn at...
Grand Junction North Avenue Open House
Residents recycling at Curbside Recycling Indefinitely Inc.
It’s Colorado Recycles Week!