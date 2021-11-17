Shamrock Food Service Food Donations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, a new store opened in Grand Junction called Shamrock Food Services.

The store had its grand opening Tuesday morning and did more than present the brand new store to Grand Junction.

They also presented a check worth $2,000 and teamed up with Community Food Bank for the opening.

The check can provide around 8000 meals to those who are struggling with providing food for themselves.

In addition to the check, Shamrock announced that they will be making a food donation at the store until December 18.

Community Food Bank is an organization that helps distribute a short-term supply of food to those in Mesa County who are in need.

“One of our pillars and a part of our motto is the commitment to the community that we serve. So we are always making sure that we are established as part of the community and food banks, and serving the food insecure is a big part of that,” said Ann Ocana, Chief Marketing Officer for Shamrock Food Company.

All food that gets donated at the store will get delivered to the Community Food Bank. The store is located at 2401 North Ave.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.