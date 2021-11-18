Advertisement

County approves next steps for 29 Road and I-70 Interchange

By Taylor Burke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction and Mesa County are moving forward to improve access to I-70 between Horizon Drive and I-70B.

Between 2018 and 2020, the county and city conducted a study to assess the need for improved access to I-70. Following the study they chose 29 Road as the preferred location for a new interchange at I-70 because 29 is seen as a major artery on that side of town. It is also between two major intersections of I-70.

According to county commissioners this project is important to the local economy and residents as well since fast access to major interstates is vital. “It provides access to areas that have limited access and therefore limited appeal to somebody who wants to create a new development or a commercial development,” explains Grand Junction’s Mayor, Chuck McDaniel’s.

As the city grows more access will be necessary to get to the interstate. Timing of construction is a little unclear at this point. It is expected that the project will take about three years to complete.

