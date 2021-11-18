HopeWest honors Children’s Grief Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Children’s Grief Awareness Day and is designed to help us all become more aware of the needs of grieving children and get them the support they need.

Each year the day falls on the the Thursday before Thanksgiving, which is right before the start of the holidays and tends to be the hardest part of the year for those struggling with grief.

HopeWest provides for bereaved children and teenagers who need ongoing attention, reassurance and support. It is not unusual for grief to resurface later on, even well after the death. This can happen as they move through different life milestones, and develop as individuals.

By raising awareness they hope to normalize death and grief as a natural part of life in order to reduce some of the fear, stigma, and resulting isolation that occurs.

To honor the day people made ornaments with messages of support written on them to help grieving children during this hard time. The ornaments can be seen on “Andy’s Tree” on the HopeWest campus.

