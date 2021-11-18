Advertisement

LEAP Program

Neighborhood with cars in Clifton
Neighborhood with cars in Clifton(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the upcoming winter season upon us, many have started to heat our homes as cooler temperatures arrive.

However, for some people, heating their homes can be a struggle and challenge due to the high costs of heating.

A program called the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is there to help those in need.

The LEAP program provides funds for those in need, whether you use propane, gas, electric., wood, or even coal to heat their homes.

However, this program is not for everyone, and you have to qualify to have a possible chance of acceptance.

To be eligible, household members must pay heating costs directly to a utility company or fuel supplier or pay as part of their rent.

The income limit cannot exceed 65 percent of the state’s median income.

You also must be a legal resident of the United States and a Colorado resident or have household members who are U.S. citizens and must provide valid U.S documentation.

The LEAP program has been accepting applications since November 1 and will continue leading until April 30, 2022.

There are many ways that you can apply for the LEAP program. One is a 24/7 hotline by calling 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).

Others can include going to your local Social Services offices or visiting their website.

You can also learn more about the LEAP program by visiting the Colorado Department of Human Resources website.

