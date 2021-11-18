Advertisement

Montrose police recruiting open house

Sign showing the newest police building in Montrose that will be an expansion to the currently...
Sign showing the newest police building in Montrose that will be an expansion to the currently existing structure.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose Police Department will be holding an open house this Saturday from 10 am - 4 pm.

The Montrose Police Department is currently working on a new police building built around the current one.

Once this new building is complete, this will make for more expansion for the department. This new building will have a completion date set for 2022.

The open house that will be this Saturday will be free and open to the community. Anyone can come to look around or apply for a job.

The Montrose Police Department will be hiring 20 clients interested in working for the department.

The main focus is hiring more customer service representatives to help out with a civilian report. However, other positions will be available.

If you plan on attending the event in hopes of a job opportunity, Chris Velasquez, Montrose Police Department Sergeant, states to treat it like a job fair and bring your resume.

Interviews will be on the spot, which will be part of two interviews. The first one will be at the event itself, with the second happening sometime after the event has concluded or in the coming days.

The event will feature different police equipment, drones, robots, and more held at the Montrose Event Center.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Middle School
West Middle School science video controversy
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
FBI raids homes of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s former campaign manager
A vehicle ran a stop sign at Orchard and 28 1/2 Rd
Crash injures two, damages home
Air tanker reportedly crashes near Estes Park
Air tanker wreckage found near Estes Park; pilot deceased
Police outside the home
One person is in the hospital, after overnight stabbing

Latest News

Palisade Board of Trustees
Palisade Board of Trustees apply for CARES Act funding
Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers for the red kettle campaign
Neighborhood with cars in Clifton
LEAP Program
Grand Junction Police Department
Road rage incident results in shots fired