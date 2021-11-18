Palisade Board of Trustees apply for CARES Act funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Board of Trustees agreed tonight to apply for CARES act funding. Now that the approval has been granted, the town manager will go forward with applying for $160,000.00 of relief funds. The town of Palisade will use the CARES Act money if it gets approved to replace their IT Infrastructure, which is aged and outdated. Among other things.

“This is a really good opportunity for the town of Palisade to improve some infrastructure within our IT & Police Department through this additional cares act funding that we weren’t able to have before,” said Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai.

The State of Colorado has leftover unused CARES act funds which need to be spent by the end of the year. The town of Palisade saw a great need in their community and set a meeting with the board to gain approval to apply for this funding. The board unanimously approved it tonight in their meeting.

“With this additional funding we will be able to replace servers, beef up security on our IT situation, plus buy some much needed laptops for our personnel & police, and some mobile units that our police are using,” said Mikolai. “The units we’re using now are fairly out of date.”

If approved, the town of Palisade would use the $160,000 to replace, increase, and upgrade their current aged IT Infrastructure so it can be used more effectively. Including their switches, server, & network security system. Then the State will reimburse the town next year. This would aid in the efficacy of the town’s government employees working remotely if needed if there’s another Covid-19 outbreak next year. It will also increase speed, reliability, safety from malicious activity, and overall performance.

Finance Director Travis Boyd explains the challenges they faced when the employees were working remotely during the last outbreak.

“We definitely had challenges with connectivity within our infrastructure,” said Boyd. “So people being able to connect with our servers, and this will help that data flow happen faster & be able to provide more unified services & provide faster services & a more reliable network.”

In addition to the CARES Act fund approval, the board wanted to highlight their expanded LEAP program. Which provides assistance for low income people who are behind in their utility bills for heat. To apply for assistance or to find out more information, visit the Palisade town hall.

