Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Montrose Police Department is looking for a woman they believe may have been kidnapped and in danger.

Angela O’Neill, 41, was last seen Wednesday evening at 5:50 pm. She’s described as 5′ 6′', 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe, Tre Richardson, 27, may have kidnapped her and they may be headed to Mesa County. Richardson is described as 6′ 4″, 220lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say they may have been in a dark blue, 2003 Ford Windstar with silver trim on the bottom and Colorado plate, CGX 453.

Police believe Richardson is armed and dangerous. If you see them or the vehicle, do not approach. Call 911 or the Montrose Police Department.

