The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers for the red kettle campaign

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday the 26th the Salvation Army of Grand Junction kicks off their annual red kettle campaign.

The Salvation Army is encouraging residents to volunteer, saying it is a great way to get out in the community and to help others. The red kettle campaign is one of the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraisers of the year to provide services to the community year round. Residents can volunteer as individuals, in a pair, or even in a group. The funds from Bell Ringers will stay in and benefit the Western Slope.

”It’s a great time,” said Grand Junction Salvation Army Corps Officer Captain Joe West. “A lot of the people that bell ring, they get to hear the stories of the people that come up & donate. Folks that the salvation army helped or how we helped one of their grandparents in one of the world wars. So you hear all those stories & they’re really heartwarming and I think it helps you feel like you’re doing something real good when you’re ringing that bell.”

They are seeking volunteers to ring bells in Mesa, Delta, & Montrose Counties.

To sign up, visit the following depending on your location:

https://grandjunction.salvationarmy.org/

https://westernusa.salvationarmy.org/montrose/

https://westernusa.salvationarmy.org/delta/

