3 teenagers facing charges in relation to 2nd shooting near a Colorado high school

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A second shooting outside of a Colorado high school this week is under investigation.

On Friday, police were called to Hinkley High School in Aurora at 1250 S. Chambers. Police were called to the scene just before 1 p.m. in a parking lot outside of the school. According to Chief Vanessa Wilson with the Aurora Police Department, three juveniles were shot and hospitalized. Two of the people shot were Hinkley High School students, one was a student at APS Avenues. A security officer for Aurora Public Schools was also involved in the shooting, but was not injured.

According to Chief Wilson, it started as a fight and turned into a shooting. It isn’t clear who the suspect or suspects are.

Aurora police say three 16-year-old boys are in custody for this shooting. Officers arrested one of the suspects on Friday night after being contacted by police at the local hospital. The other two suspects were apprehended but police Sunday, one was in Aurora and the other in Parker.

All three are reportedly being held on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Their names have not yet been released.

NEWS RELEASE: UPDATE - Three Shot in School Parking Lot #APDNews



Three 16-year-olds have been arrested in this shooting. One on Friday, two today. There are others we believe are involved. Tipsters can remain anonymous through @CrimeStoppersCO.https://t.co/Wdi4sedv8B pic.twitter.com/SLLb7DYUPi — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 22, 2021

“These kids have guns and they get them from somewhere,” Chief Wilson stated during a 3 p.m. news conference.

Chief Wilson was calling on the public to be vigilant about checking in with their kids and being aware of the fact kids are obtaining firearms illegally. This marks the second shooting near an Aurora High School this week. In a shooting on Monday, six teens were injured.

Everyone in both shootings is expected to survive.

UPDATE: A 16-year-old male is in custody & charged w/ Attempt Murder. His name will not be released.



Detectives are working diligently to positively identify & arrest the other involved suspects.



Investigation is ongoing. Still asking witnesses to send tips to @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/4UiV0RdFun — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2021

