Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Shuri’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Meet our pet of the week, Shuri!

At the end of August a momma dog and her 10 puppies came into the Delta Satellite Facility of Roice-Hurst. Momma dog needed to stay with her babies, so they were all placed in a foster home in Grand Junction. The pups are now old enough to be adopted.

Call 970-434-7337 to schedule your appointment

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.