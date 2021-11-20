Advertisement

Bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed into law will provide funding for projects around the state of Colorado

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CDOT has been working through a ten-year strategic pipeline of projects to get done across the state, including repairing roads, bridges, and the transit system, and they have now know how they will pay for those projects.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed into law this week will provide funding for projects around the state of Colorado.

When CDOT began putting together its long-term plan, it didn’t have the funding identified for all ten years.

But between the state legislature’s work and the federal funds that will be received, they now can look into what projects can be executed throughout the state.

“We are still picking a part the different formulas that apply to each project to understand down to the dollar and cent. We are anticipating anywhere from roughly 700 to 900 hundred million dollar range. There’s still significant work to pick through,” said Matt Inzeo, communication director of CDOT.

Governor polis was one of the first governors in the country to support this new federal law.

