Red Kettle campaign kickoff at Mesa Mall

By Cristian Sida
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Saturday at Mesa Mall, the Salvation Army kicked off its 2021 Red Kettle campaign with a big celebration.

The kickoff took place in the J.C. Penny wing of Mesa Mall.

The celebration had performances from the Lutheran Church and School of Messiah choir, which sang Christmas tunes. Our own Bernie Lange was a special guest, as well as, the Kettle Bell champion once again.

Also, Joe West, Corp Officer, introduced a new digital-friendly way people can donate.

“This year, we are doing virtual kettles. It’s a new thing for folks that don’t carry cash. We will have a couple of these set up around Mesa Mall. They got the little QR code. All you got to do is use your phone, and it will send you to a link where you can donate to this year’s campaign,” explained West.

The kettles will be located outside Walmarts, City Markets, the post office, Safeways, Hobby Lobby, and Cabela’s beginning the day after Thanksgiving.

