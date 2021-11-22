Colorado Mesa University hosts Native American Heritage Market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Sunday, people from the community gathered to learn more about and honor Native American culture at Colorado Mesa University (CMU).

The Native American Cultural Program in Grand Junction sponsored a three-day event, including performances, art, and celebration of Native American Heritage Month and Native American veterans.

Roland McCook, Uncompahgre Ute tribe member, says they want to share their culture and heritage with the community and make their presence known.

“In all is to give the notice that we are not gone. We are here, and proud and straight people, and we are not going anywhere; we are going to stay, we are not going anywhere,” explained McCook.

McCook says they love to share their culture, and the market is a great space that allows just that.

“We are a proud people, proud of our heritage, proud of our songs and dances, and we want to share them with you, and that gives us an opportunity to do that here in Grand Junction,” said McCook.

Native American Heritage Month isn’t the only thing they celebrated.

“We celebrated here and dedicated is Veteran’s day,” added McCook.

The celebration of veterans day is also significant, McCook tells us.

“Our people volunteered to serve this country long before they were made American citizens,” explained McCook.

McCook says he believes it’s essential for the community to learn about Native American culture.

“I would like to see the general public observe Native American heritage in a way that they can travel to powwows and learn about us because we have much to give, much history to give,” said McCook.

McCook says seven tribes and 21 vendors participated at the Native American Heritage Market and hope to host the market again next year.

The marketplace also provided internship opportunities for Native American students

